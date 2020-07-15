Statement by NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland following reports of a second airstrike on Yemeni civilians

"These airstrikes destroyed family homes, with at least 10 children reported amongst the dead. This marks three mass civilian killings in a single month. Our teams are on the ground with food and shelter kits, helping those lucky enough to flee.

"While Covid-19 decimates Yemen, bombings by the Saudi-led coalition have reached an intensity not seen in two years and missiles fired by Ansarallah into Saudi Arabia have also increased. Civilian casualties have trebled; vehicles, markets and homes have all been hit.

"This is a blatant disregard for the laws of war. An immediate independent investigation is required, and those responsible must be held to account. The UN Security Council must act."

