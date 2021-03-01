Statement from Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam’s Country Director in Yemen, with regards to the Virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen on March 1, 2021

“Donors’ pledges to Yemen fall woefully short of what is desperately needed. Torn apart by six years of brutal conflict, with two thirds of the population reliant on food aid to survive, and thousands facing famine, Yemen desperately needs a ramping up not a reduction in aid.

What money has been pledged must be immediately delivered to provide life-saving aid to the millions of people forced to flee homes and facing hunger and disease.

The international community must do more to help civilians caught up in this war marked by atrocities on all sides. International aid saves lives but Yemen also needs an immediate ceasefire and an agreement to ensure a lasting and comprehensive peace."