30 Jul 2019

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, 30 July 2019: Children are among scores of civilians, killed and injured by an attack on a market in Sa’ada [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen
Published on 30 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (133.95 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (173.97 KB)Arabic version

Sana’a, 30 July 2019 – On 29 July 2019, scores of people were killed and injured in an attack on Al Thabit market in Qatabir District in Sa’ada Governorate. Preliminary reports from local health authorities indicate that 14 people have died, including 4 children. An additional 26 people, including 14 children, have been reportedly injured. Several of the wounded are in a critical condition.

“This is a horrific attack. Scores of innocent civilians have been killed and injured,” said Ms. Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen. “We offer our most profound and sincere condolences to the families of people who have been killed and hurt.”

The injured, including children, have been rushed to hospitals in Sa’ada and in Sana’a for treatment. Health partners are providing medical supplies to the facilities receiving the wounded, including trauma kits to treat up to100 casualties.

“This is a terrible turn of events. For three months, the number of reported civilian casualties in Sa’ada has been falling,” said Ms. Grande. “This is a reversal of everything everyone has been working towards these last weeks and months.”

“Ending the fighting and the killing of civilians is the highest priority. Everything must be done to bring peace to Yemen,” said Ms. Grande

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 113 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first five months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis, including 10 million people, who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 34 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.