Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, 30 July 2019: Children are among scores of civilians, killed and injured by an attack on a market in Sa’ada [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 30 July 2019 – On 29 July 2019, scores of people were killed and injured in an attack on Al Thabit market in Qatabir District in Sa’ada Governorate. Preliminary reports from local health authorities indicate that 14 people have died, including 4 children. An additional 26 people, including 14 children, have been reportedly injured. Several of the wounded are in a critical condition.

“This is a horrific attack. Scores of innocent civilians have been killed and injured,” said Ms. Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen. “We offer our most profound and sincere condolences to the families of people who have been killed and hurt.”

The injured, including children, have been rushed to hospitals in Sa’ada and in Sana’a for treatment. Health partners are providing medical supplies to the facilities receiving the wounded, including trauma kits to treat up to100 casualties.

“This is a terrible turn of events. For three months, the number of reported civilian casualties in Sa’ada has been falling,” said Ms. Grande. “This is a reversal of everything everyone has been working towards these last weeks and months.”

“Ending the fighting and the killing of civilians is the highest priority. Everything must be done to bring peace to Yemen,” said Ms. Grande

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 113 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first five months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis, including 10 million people, who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 34 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.