Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, 29 August 2019: Tens of people killed and wounded in Aden and Abyan

Aden, 29 August 2019 – Preliminary reports from medical facilities indicate that as many as 13 people have been killed and at least 70 wounded during clashes in Aden and Abyan governorates since 27 August. Streets are empty in Aden and flights to and from Aden airport are temporarily suspended.

“We mourn for the dead and wounded and plead with everyone who is fighting to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen.

"The situation is very fragile. Families are again trapped in their homes by fighting, unable to secure food and reach medical care,” said Ms. Grande.

“The timing couldn't be worse,” said Ms. Grande.

“The humanitarian operation in Yemen is in deep trouble. Pledges made to us at an international conference in February haven't materialised. We've already been forced to close vaccination and health programmes and scale-back on protection services for the victims of sexual and gender-based violence. If donors don't honour the promises they've made, 22 major programmes will close in coming weeks.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and starvation and 7 million people are malnourished.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs every month. As of today, the YHRP is 34 per cent funded. At the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen convened by the UN Secretary-General in February 2019, the United Nations and humanitarian partners were promised USD 2.6 billion to meet the urgent needs. To date, less than half of this amount has been received. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.