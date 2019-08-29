29 Aug 2019

Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, 29 August 2019: Tens of people killed and wounded in Aden and Abyan

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen
Published on 29 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (71.29 KB)

Aden, 29 August 2019 – Preliminary reports from medical facilities indicate that as many as 13 people have been killed and at least 70 wounded during clashes in Aden and Abyan governorates since 27 August. Streets are empty in Aden and flights to and from Aden airport are temporarily suspended.

“We mourn for the dead and wounded and plead with everyone who is fighting to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen.

"The situation is very fragile. Families are again trapped in their homes by fighting, unable to secure food and reach medical care,” said Ms. Grande.

“The timing couldn't be worse,” said Ms. Grande.

“The humanitarian operation in Yemen is in deep trouble. Pledges made to us at an international conference in February haven't materialised. We've already been forced to close vaccination and health programmes and scale-back on protection services for the victims of sexual and gender-based violence. If donors don't honour the promises they've made, 22 major programmes will close in coming weeks.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and starvation and 7 million people are malnourished.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs every month. As of today, the YHRP is 34 per cent funded. At the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen convened by the UN Secretary-General in February 2019, the United Nations and humanitarian partners were promised USD 2.6 billion to meet the urgent needs. To date, less than half of this amount has been received. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.