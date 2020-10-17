Statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, 17 October 2020: Scores of civilians killed and injured in Hudaydah and Taizz Governorates in recent fighting

Sana’a, 17 October 2020 - The number of civilian casualties has increased sharply in Hudaydah and Taizz in recent fighting. In Hudaydah Governorate, at least 4 civilians have been killed and 28 injured, including women and children in multiple incidents since the end of September. These include attacks in Durayhimi on 4 October which injured a girl and four men in Al Manqam and Al Jariah villages. In Al Hawak District, a child was killed and five children and two other civilians were injured in the Rasbah area on 6 October. On 8 October, shelling destroyed Al Thakafa school and damaged Mandhar health centre.

In Taizz, four civilians have been reportedly killed and as many as 26 civilians injured in attacks since early October. In one incident on 11 October, a child was killed and two men injured by a shell that hit the yard of 22 May School in Salh District. In another on 15 October, artillery shelling in the east of Taizz City resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

“We share our condolences with the many grieving families and wish the injured a swift recovery,” said Ms.

Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen.

“Innocent Yemenis continue to die and suffer because of this terrible war,” said Ms. Grande.

“We have to be clear, absolutely clear about this,” said Ms. Grande. “Parties which have taken up arms are responsible, morally and legally, for doing everything possible to protect civilians and ensure they receive the assistance they are entitled to and need. There are political options on the table to end the fighting and move to political dialogue. With famine looming and funding running out, the parties have to find the strength and courage to do this.”

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population – over 24 million people - require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. By mid-October, only US$1.4 billion of the US$3.2 billion needed in 2020 has been received.