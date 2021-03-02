Statement on the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

Earlier today, the United Nations and the governments of Sweden and Switzerland concluded a High-Level Pledging Event for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Support from the international community is urgently needed to save lives, restore livelihoods and fund early recovery.

Steve Claborne, Mercy Corps Country Director for Yemen says:

"Millions of Yemeni families survive on less than $2 dollars per day. Without access to employment, schooling or medical care, more than 16 million Yemenis will face hunger this year, and 2.3 million children - nearly half of the country's children under the age of 5 - will suffer from acute malnutrition.

"We welcome the pledges made today, and urge donors to quickly fulfill those pledges. Even in a challenging environment, aid workers in Yemen continue to deliver lifesaving assistance.

"International powers must now exert their diplomatic influence to end hostilities and save lives. As fighting increases in Marib governorate, peace efforts are floundering. Families are being forced to flee over and over as the front lines of the conflict move through their communities. Local authorities must eliminate the many obstacles and delays to ensure assistance can quickly reach those in need.

"We urge all sides to the conflict to come to the table and seek a peaceful resolution so that Yemenis can move beyond humanitarian assistance and begin to rebuild their country."

Mercy Corps has worked in Yemen since 2010, and remains committed to helping save lives and rebuilding livelihoods of all communities across the country. Last year we reached more than 1.1 million Yemenis with food, access to clean water and health care, and opportunities to improve their own ability to earn an income and support their families.