Statement by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

We just heard it from the Secretary-General: millions of people in Yemen are at risk of famine. It is the worst humanitarian catastrophe of our times.

And what is even more devastating: the human suffering caused by the conflict is entirely man made.

Over the last weeks, the humanitarian situation has become even worse as a result of the latest Houthi offensive in Marib.

Enough is enough!

All parties to the conflict must immediately stop fighting and rally behind Martin Griffiths’ initiative for a country-wide ceasefire, confidence building measures, and the start of a comprehensive political process.

Germany actively supports this through mediation and the United Nations’ Peace Support Facility.

We also need to defend those who risk their own lives to save lives on the ground: humanitarian workers.

Those who violate international humanitarian law by attacking civilian infrastructure must be held accountable.

And we must put more pressure on those who continue to deny humanitarian access. They bear full responsibility for the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is our collective responsibility, as donors, to provide the necessary means to stop the disaster that is unfolding before our eyes.

But it is the parties to the conflict that must finally end this war!

Ladies and gentlemen,

Germany has been among the strongest supporters of the Yemeni people for years, by providing humanitarian assistance, stabilization and development to Yemen.

We will further increase our humanitarian contribution this year and provide 200 million euro to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan - 146 million of which have already been provided.

In addition, Germany will continue its wide-ranging stabilisation and development cooperation efforts.

And we are counting on all of you to join us in this fight.

Thank you.