Statement on the escalation of fighting in Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda governorates

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator calls for cessation of hostilities for Al Abdidyah

Sana’a, 14 October 2021 – The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, made the following statement today:

The escalation of fighting in Yemen in recent weeks, particularly in Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda governorates, is having a devastating impact on civilians, who continue to bear the brunt of more than seven years of conflict in the country.

I am particularly concerned about the situation in Ma’rib Governorate’s Al Abdiyah District. The ongoing security situation has severely restricted movement in and out of the district for an estimated 35,000 people, including nearly 17,000 extremely vulnerable people who had found refuge there after fleeing the conflict in neighboring areas.

This untenable situation has severely limited the delivery of life-saving aid and prevented the sick and wounded from receiving urgently needed medical care, while the provision of basic commodities has become exceedingly difficult and dangerous.

I call on all parties involved in the fighting to agree now to a cessation of hostilities for Al Abdiyah District to allow for the safe passage of civilians and aid workers, and for the evacuation of all of those wounded in the fighting.

The United Nations and its partners remain committed to working with all relevant authorities to ensure that humanitarian assistance continues to reach people in need across Yemen despite the ongoing clashes.

***

Additional information for editors

Last month, 235 civilians were killed or injured during hostilities in Yemen, according to preliminary information – the second highest monthly casualty toll in two years.

In Ma’rib Governorate, fighting forced nearly 10,000 people to flee their homes in September, the highest monthly figure this year. In some areas, the fighting has also disrupted the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance, including food and medicines.

More than 20 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection this year, including 12.1 million people in acute need. The 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, which seeks $3.85 billion to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection to 16.2 million people in need, is only 55 per cent funded.