13 Jun 2018

Statement by Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides and High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini on the latest developments around Hodeidah, Yemen

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
13 Jun 2018

"The latest reports today confirmed the intensification of the military operations around the city and the port of Hodeidah.

Hodeidah is one of the most densely populated areas in Yemen: an offensive on that city will have devastating consequences on the civilian population. An attack on the port of Hodeidah, which is a critical facility for the delivery of life-saving items to the Yemeni population, would further deteriorate the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in the country.

The European Union urges all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and prioritise the protection of civilians. This includes ensuring that the port of Hodeida remains operational as a lifeline for humanitarian support and commercial access point for essential supplies.

The latest developments will only lead to further escalation and instability in Yemen, thus undermining the ongoing efforts of the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to resume a political track. The European Union reiterates its call on all parties to engage with the UN Special Envoy to resume talks towards a negotiated and inclusive political solution to the conflict and remains ready to provide its full support to these UN-led efforts."

