06 Sep 2018

Statement attributable to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on the Geneva Consultations

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original

Geneva 6 September 2018 - The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen met with the Government of Yemen delegation, headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled al Yamani this morning.

They discussed the expectations of these consultations and relevant issues to the peace process, in particular Confidence Building Measures.

The Special Envoy thanked the Yemeni Government for their positive engagement with his efforts to relaunch the peace process. He acknowledged the efforts made by the Government of Yemen and the Coalition to facilitate the convening of these consultations.

The Special Envoy reiterates the need to reach an inclusive political solution to the conflict in Yemen. Yemeni people who live under dire humanitarian, economic and security conditions hope for a quick settlement of the conflict.

The Special Envoy is mindful of the challenges associated with bringing the parties together to Geneva, bearing in mind that they haven’t met for two years.

He was hopeful to see Sana’a Delegation present to expedite the political process. He continues to make efforts to overcome obstacles to allow the consultations to go forward.

