31 Jan 2019

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Hodeidah vessel accommodation (January 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the logistics services made available through the Logistics Cluster, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in the Republic of Yemen may access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

Due to the limited options for accommodation in the city of Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster is facilitating access to an accommodation service on the WFP-chartered vessel VOS Theia, which also serves for emergency rescue and evacuation. Thisserviceis intended exclusively for use by UN Agencies, International Humanitarian Organisations, and International or National Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recognised by OCHA and operating in Yemen.

This service is planned to be available until 30June 2019, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this datein part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

  • Changes in the situation on the ground
  • No longer an agreed upon/identified need
  • Funding constraints

This document will be updated, and services provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop. Updated versions will be shared on the Yemen operations page (http://logcluster.org/ops/yem10a) and shared via the mailing list.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.