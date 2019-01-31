Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) Hodeidah vessel accommodation (January 2019)

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the logistics services made available through the Logistics Cluster, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in the Republic of Yemen may access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

Due to the limited options for accommodation in the city of Hodeidah, the Logistics Cluster is facilitating access to an accommodation service on the WFP-chartered vessel VOS Theia, which also serves for emergency rescue and evacuation. Thisserviceis intended exclusively for use by UN Agencies, International Humanitarian Organisations, and International or National Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recognised by OCHA and operating in Yemen.

This service is planned to be available until 30June 2019, with the possibility of further extension. The services may be withdrawn before this datein part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

Changes in the situation on the ground

No longer an agreed upon/identified need

Funding constraints

This document will be updated, and services provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop. Updated versions will be shared on the Yemen operations page (http://logcluster.org/ops/yem10a) and shared via the mailing list.