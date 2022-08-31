The Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, strongly condemns the attack on Taiz

Amman, 31 August 2022 – I condemn the attack that was launched from areas controlled by Ansar Allah on Sunday night in Dabab area in Taiz that left a number of soldiers killed or wounded and threatens to seriously worsen the humanitarian situation for civilians.

I call on the parties to seize the opportunity provided by the truce extension to demonstrate full commitment to ending the prolonged conflict in Yemen and the suffering of its people, as well as engage with my office to continue discussions to meet the obligations they made under the truce.

My efforts will continue to work with the parties to navigate the path toward reaching a comprehensive political and peaceful settlement of the conflict.