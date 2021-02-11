The special envoy for Yemen concludes his visit to Riyadh

Amman, 11 February 2021 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, concluded a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, he met with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, the US Envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, as well as other officials.

In his meetings, the Special Envoy discussed the latest developments, including the hostilities against Ma'rib and the prospects of resuming an inclusive political process. He further discussed the acute fuel shortages in Ansar Allah-controlled areas and the need for immediate actions to avoid further exacerbating the humanitarian and economic situation.

“There is a unique international momentum to support a political settlement to the conflict to reach sustainable peace in Yemen in line with the aspirations of the Yemeni people. But we are seeing an uptick in military hostilities and constant threats to the lives of Yemeni women, men and children. This must stop" Mr. Griffiths said, “I will continue working with renewed urgency with the parties and regional and international actors to end the hostilities, alleviate humanitarian suffering and find a peaceful settlement to end the conflict in Yemen