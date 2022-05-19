Special Envoy consults diverse group of Yemeni public figures [EN/AR]

Amman, 19 May 2022 – The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded today a two-day meeting with a diverse group of Yemeni public figures. The meeting comes as part of his consultations with Yemeni groups on the way forward, including their priorities for economic, political, and security tracks. Participants discussed the implementation and extension of the Truce, as well as ways to capitalize on its momentum to initiate a comprehensive political dialogue.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to consult a diverse group of prominent Yemeni figures and experts at this pivotal moment in time. This is the time to seize the window of opportunity provided by the Truce. Our focus is to ensure the Truce is extended for the benefit of Yemeni civilians while making progress on the peace process,” Mr. Grundberg said.

Participants highlighted the need to continue prioritizing improving conditions and civilians’ livelihoods, including by lifting restrictions on the freedom of movement of individuals and commercial goods across all Yemen. They further highlighted the need to focus on the Yemeni economy and challenges related to the payment of salaries, bank transfers, discrepancies in exchange rates, and the unification of the Central Bank. Discussions also highlighted the need to address the challenges facing Yemeni women and ensure their meaningful participation in the peace process.

Discussions also addressed the critical need for an inclusive approach to the political process that reflects the broad and diverse political life in Yemen.

The UN Special Envoy will continue in upcoming weeks his consultations with diverse Yemeni constituencies, including economic experts, civil society, women’s groups, and political parties.