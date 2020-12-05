Soil, the heart of the earth: Meet Yemen's farmers, feeding a nation.

Once abundant in cereal crops, Yemen now imports nearly 90 per cent of its food.

Now more than ever, safeguarding local farming is critical.

UNDP Yemen, the World Bank, the Social Development Fund (SFD), and the Public Works Project (PWP) have partnered together to protect over 23,000 hectares of agricultural land across Yemen. Farmers have been supported with training and equipment that helps to protect their soil and their crop yield, ensuring they can maintain their livelihoods and provide affordable food to Yemenis in a time of looming famine.

