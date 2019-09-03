Social Protection for Community Resilience Project (SPCRP) - As of June 2019

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Social Protection for Community Resilience Project (SPCRP) is implemented in partnership with the Social Fund for Development (SFD) with the generous funding of the European Union (EU) to strengthen the community resilience in 13 of Yemen’s most vulnerable governorates:

Abyan, Aden, Al Dhalee, Al Jawf, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Lahj, Mareb, Saada, Sana’a, Shabwah, and Taizz.