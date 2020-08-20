Social protection amidst social upheaval: Examining the impact of a multi-faceted program for ultra-poor households in Yemen

By Lasse Brune, Dean Karlan, Sikandra Kurdi, and Christopher Udry

1. Introduction

The poorest members of society are often chronically food insecure and lack stable income-generating activities. Under the belief that a short-term big push can help households establish and sustain a stable self-employment activity, social protection programs, often referred to as “graduation” programs, combine short-term relief with a productive asset transfer, training, and ongoing support. Using randomized evaluations in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Honduras, Pakistan, and Peru, this model has been found to generate positive impacts that persisted after two and three years (Banerjee et al. 2015), as well as after four and seven years (Banerjee et al. 2016; Bandiera et al. 2017).

While this approach is adapted to each setting, all sites share several key elements. Each tested program begins by identifying the poorest households within a community. Selected households receive a productive asset to be used for generating income (such as livestock, inventory for petty trade, or sewing equipment), with concurrent training about how to profitably manage that asset. Households also receive consumption support, either in the form of cash transfers or food aid. Individuals are encouraged (and in some sites, required) to save, in order to improve their resiliency to shocks. Finally, households receive regular coaching and mentoring throughout the course of the implementation period.

The above-mentioned site were all stable settings, i.e., neither civil unrest nor conflict was present. Here we present results from a test of the same approach, but in a setting of civil war. Conflict could in theory alter the effectiveness of the program, in either direction. Such programs may generate even stronger welfare gains if they help households build more diversified income and extra assets that support their ability to manage risk or if they mitigate the need for labor and credit markets, thus providing households with a path to grow self-employment activities in a setting where labor and credit markets are not functioning well due to the civil conflict. Two recent studies are consistent with this theory. Chowdhury et al. (2017) examines the impact of a similar program in South Sudan. The study area was affected by a conflict partway through the program, and participants in the program were less likely than a control group to say that they were unable to invest in business because of the conflict and had 16% higher consumption after six months. This impact on consumption did not persist two years later, though participants retained higher levels of livestock assets and (weakly statistically significantly) higher livestock income. In Afghanistan, in a setting with increasing levels of sporadic violence, a recent evaluation found strikingly large impacts of 30% on consumption one year after the end of the yearlong intervention (Bedoya et al. 2019). The Afghanistan intervention was notable for its especially large levels of asset transfers (focused on cows rather than sheep and goats) and included on-going training and veterinary services, as well as replacement of sick or deceased animals during the period of the intervention.

Naturally, the impact of these graduation programs could also be worse in a civil conflict setting. The program is not designed to teach households how to flourish as autarkic subsistence households, but rather promotes market-level activities to generate cash income. If markets collapse, such engagement may not be viable, rendering those aspects of the program ineffective. Furthermore, participants may be even more vulnerable to shocks if the program has encouraged them to invest in businesses that are affected by conflict-related shocks at the expense of businesses that may have been less affected. Lastly, the impact may be smaller in a civil conflict setting as the fidelity of implementation may suffer, or the program may not be implemented at all if, for example, employees are not able to visit households regularly.

A further possibility has mixed welfare implications: the civil unrest may lead households to divest of the productive asset sooner than they would have without the civil unrest, which undermines the long-term aspiration to build a stable income source, but does provides the household with an effective tool to absorb the immediate shock from the civil unrest.

We use a randomized evaluation to examine the four-year impact of a graduation program in Yemen, which was implemented by the Social Fund for Development (SFD) and the Social Welfare Fund (SWF) in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, and Taiz. The program targeted beneficiaries of the national cash transfer program (run by SWF) and used public lotteries to randomly choose a subset to participate in the graduation program. Targeted households could choose from several types of assets, including goats, stock for kiosks, a sewing machine and materials for tailoring, or other goods. All households continued to receive consumption support in the form of cash transfers from SWF, so this does not distinguish the project beneficiaries from the comparison group. Beneficiary households received an initial training in how to profitably manage the enterprise they chose. They then received regular visits from SFD staff, which were meant to provide training, ensure that individuals did not simply liquidate their assets, and provide households with the encouragement needed to persist in the program.

Due to the political instability in Yemen, which started shortly after the baseline survey, our data collection efforts were cut short. We only have one follow-up survey, which was conducted in 2014, four years after the program began. Thus, while we are able to measure the living standards of our sample households after four years, we do not have data from the intervening period of unrest. This limits our ability to describe the path of impact over the four years. Further limiting our ability is a statistical power challenge, induced by imperfect compliance at the beginning of the project. The implementer, post-randomization, did a “validation” that removed 39% of households from treatment status. No control households were included in this process, unfortunately. Once it was brought to our attention, we attempted to reconstruct this post-randomization selection process with an independent process in which control groups households were also reassessed. Unfortunately, the proportion identified as ineligible in the control was different enough that we deemed this reassessment unusable to reconstruct the sample for the study. Thus, we instead focus on intent-to-treat estimates throughout our analysis. This provides us with the average treatment effect on all households initially identified as eligible for the program, compared to the control group (regardless of whether they were re-verified and participated in the program). Aside from being lower powered for detecting average treatment effect, this also makes queries regarding heterogeneous treatment effects all the more difficult to answer.

We find modest positive results four years after the start of the program. Household selected into the program have a higher level of assets and savings, though this increase in wealth is substantially less than the value of the transfers received by the household four years earlier. We do not have precise estimates on per capita consumption or household income, and thus can draw no conclusions for these outcomes. We find evidence to suggest increased participation in livestock rearing and slaughtering. We do not have precise enough evidence to suggest that borrowing or food security increased as a result of the program. We also observe a potentially important result: mortality is higher in the treatment group; we discuss both positive and negative reasons, as well as sampling attrition, that may explain this mortality difference.

The long-run nature of the measurement and the intermediary crisis could be masking positive benefits from the program on resilience. A reasonable and more positive interpretation of the results would focus on the asset increase as evidence that, despite the political instability, the program was able to make important and long-lasting impacts on households, albeit at a high cost.