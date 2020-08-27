A Smile Drawn on Children's Faces: Success Story

Knowledge is power, and by many, education is considered the key to success and progress. Unfortunately, due to the ensuing war occurring in Yemen, most of the country’s infrastructure, including schools, has taken significant damage. Many students across the country have lost their schools and educa- tion as a result of the ongoing issues. Al Jawf is one of the most affected gov- ernorates, which struggles to safely deliver education to children among other numerous crises.

Rabaa Al Adawiya School, that is located in Al Hazm District, Al Jawf Governor- ate, was partly damaged, in which BFD helped to steer into improved educa- tional conditions. Before BFD’s intervention, the school was in a tragic condi- tion, IDP students used to study in a rented shop near the school because there were not enough classrooms to accommodate them, there were no chairs and tables for the IDP students. “The place where we study is narrow and does not accommodate all of us, and we cannot hear or see the teacher most days,” said Zainab, a 14-year-old girl, who is a student in Al Rabaa School. For Zainab and her classmates, these unfortunate conditions were a harrowing reality. It was a pitiful scene to witness the small children sitting on the floor crowded in a small area trying to learn from their teacher as much as they could. The ex- pressions of sorrow and grief were apparent on their faces. Nevertheless, their eyes were filled with a glimmer of hope for a better tomorrow. This inspired and instilled a passion within BFD's workers to help those children to the best of their ability.

Despite all the difficulties, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), has undergone a project to achieve its main goals by building 2 classrooms, supplying 30 school chairs, 108 school bags, and stationery to the IDP students.