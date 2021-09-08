Yemen
Situation of human rights in Yemen, including violations and abuses since September 2014 - Report of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen (A/HRC/48/20) (Advance unedited version)
Attachments
Summary
The Yemen conflict moves into its seventh year against the backdrop of an intolerable lack of political will towards its peaceful resolution, With Yemen experiencing an unparalleled humanitarian crisis, the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts regrets that the conflicting parties continue to engage in serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and that third States continue to provide arms and military support to parties to the conflict, with little regard for the immense suffering caused to the people of Yemen.
In this report, the Group - pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/15 - presents an overview of its findings concerning violations and abuses committed in Yemen from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021, as well as providing a select retrospective analysis. The Group also recommends avenues to ensure accountability and secure truth, justice and reparations for victims.
I. Introduction
In resolution 45/15, the Human Rights Council renewed the mandate of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts for a fourth consecutive year with the mandate to, inter alia, monitor and report on the situation of human rights in Yemen and to carry out comprehensive investigations into all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law and all alleged violations of international humanitarian law committed by all parties to the conflict since September 2014, including possible gender dimensions of such violations. The Council broadened the Group of Eminent Experts’ mandate to collect, preserve and analyse information, and to explore and report on recommended approaches and practical mechanisms of accountability to secure truth, justice and redress for victims.
In October 2020, the High Commissioner reappointed Kamel Jendoubi (Tunisia) (Chair), Melissa Parke (Australia) and Ardi Imseis (Canada) as experts. They accepted this responsibility in the knowledge that this mandate in particular would face expected operational difficulties occasioned by the continued global pandemic and access restrictions. But they also accepted this responsibility in the reasonable expectation that they would receive the requisite resources to discharge the expanded mission given to them by the Council. Regrettably, this was not the case. The Group is the only United Nations independent entity investigating and issuing detailed public reports on human rights violations in Yemen. It cannot succeed in its increasingly complex mission without the proper support from the international community.