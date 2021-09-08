Situation of human rights in Yemen, including violations and abuses since September 2014 - Report of the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen (A/HRC/48/20) (Advance unedited version)

Summary

The Yemen conflict moves into its seventh year against the backdrop of an intolerable lack of political will towards its peaceful resolution, With Yemen experiencing an unparalleled humanitarian crisis, the Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts regrets that the conflicting parties continue to engage in serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and that third States continue to provide arms and military support to parties to the conflict, with little regard for the immense suffering caused to the people of Yemen.

In this report, the Group - pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/15 - presents an overview of its findings concerning violations and abuses committed in Yemen from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021, as well as providing a select retrospective analysis. The Group also recommends avenues to ensure accountability and secure truth, justice and reparations for victims.

I. Introduction