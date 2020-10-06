Situation of human rights in Yemen (A/HRC/45/L.25)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and recalling relevant international human rights treaties,

Recognizing the primary responsibility of States to promote and protect human rights,

Recalling Security Council resolutions 2014 (2011) of 21 October 2011, 2051 (2012) of 12 June 2012, 2140 (2014) of 26 February 2014, 2216 (2015) of 14 April 2015, 2451 (2018) of 21 December 2018, 2452 (2019) of 16 January 2019, 2481 (2019) of 15 July 2019, and 2505 (2020) of 13 January 2020,

Recalling also Human Rights Council resolutions 18/19 of 29 September 2011, 19/29 of 23 March 2012, 21/22 of 27 September 2012, 24/32 of 27 September 2013, 27/19 of 25 September 2014, 30/18 of 2 October 2015 and 33/16 of 29 September 2016, and in particular resolutions 36/31 of 29 September 2017, 39/16 of 28 September 2018 and 42/2 of 26 September 2019,

Recalling further the commitment of Yemeni political parties to complete the political transition process on the basis of the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and its implementation mechanism, and emphasizing the need for the implementation of the recommendations made in the outcome document of the National Dialogue Conference, and to complete the drafting of a new constitution,

Reiterating its strong support for the ongoing efforts of the Secretary-General and his Special Envoy to reach an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic measures and the resumption of an inclusive Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political process, as set out in relevant United Nations resolutions, including Security Council resolution 2216 (2015), by the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, and by the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference, and welcoming in this regard the positive engagement of the Government of Yemen in the peace talks,

Welcoming the ceasefire agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council and the deployment of coalition ceasefire monitors, noting the efforts of Saudi Arabia to mediate this process, and encouraging parties to implement all provisions of the Riyadh Agreement as a necessary step towards a sustainable peace,

Taking note of the statements made by the President of the Security Council on 15 March 2018 on Yemen1 and on 29 August 2019 on the situation in the Middle East,

Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Yemen,

Acknowledging that international human rights law and international humanitarian law are complementary and mutually reinforcing, and reaffirming that all efforts should be made to ensure the cessation of all violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of international human rights law, and to ensure also the full respect for international human rights law and international humanitarian law,

Recognizing that the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights are key factors in ensuring a fair and equal justice system and, ultimately, reconciliation and stability for the country,

Gravely concerned by ongoing reports by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on the existing humanitarian emergency including the serious risk of famine, and the concerns expressed by the Secretary-General that the situation in Yemen is a crisis of devastating proportions, and urging all parties to the conflict to ensure rapid, unhindered, sustained, and safe access into and within Yemen for aid workers and humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, as part of the fulfilment of their obligations under international humanitarian law and to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other deadly outbreaks in Yemen,

Gravely concerned also by the human rights violations linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as it spreads throughout Yemen, including reports of intimidation and the arrest of persons suspected of being infected with the virus, in an environment where years of conflict have destroyed much of the country’s health and sanitation infrastructure,

Gravely concerned further by the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights in Yemen, including attacks on humanitarian workers, civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as medical facilities and schools, the prevention of access for humanitarian aid, including the use of restrictions on imports and other restrictions as a military tactic, grave violations and abuses against children, including the recruitment and use of children by parties to armed conflict, torture, enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention, starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, sexual and gender-based violence and the targeting of migrants, journalists, human rights defenders, including women human rights defenders, children, persons with disabilities, and persons belonging to minority groups,

Underlining that international human rights law protects the right to freedom of religion or belief for all, including for minorities, such as members of the Baha’i faith, and condemning discrimination against and the persecution of persons based on their religion or belief,

Concerned by the serious humanitarian, environmental and economic threats posed by the Safer oil tanker, and the risks they pose to the situation of human rights in Yemen,

Underlining the important role played by free media and non-governmental human rights organizations in contributing to an objective appraisal of the situation of human rights