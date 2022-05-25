Site Maintenance Final Report 2020 - Taiz Gov

This Report presents the final progress of Site Maintenance Activities during Dec 2020 in Taiz Gov.

1. GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen on March 2015, a major humanitarian crisis has led to massive displacement of Yemenis across the country especially in areas with active military actions. The conflict has also severely affected the host communities and placed a major strain on the already very limited resources and public services. The majority of the current IDP population in many governorates lives with host communities (either in rented accommodations or with relatives). However, as the crisis continues and the absorption capacity and coping mechanisms of host families dwindle, a significant number of IDP have been forced to move into schools, hotels, government buildings and other empty buildings, turning them into collective centers. Alternatively, some IDPs resort to establishing or moving to spontaneous settlements; erecting tents or makeshift shelters often in lands where they have no legal claim to and with the intention to stay for an extended period of time. Those informal settlements usually suffer from overcrowding, severe damage, suboptimal conditions, inefficient services, and access constraints.

Through the project, Provision of CCCM COVID 19 activities across 2 IDP settlements and hosting sites within 2 districts in Taiz Gov, which includes 334 HHs (1,562 individuals), the sites in Taiz Gov (Technical Institute Yard site 125 HHs - Natco site 209 HHs) that is targeting IDPs within IDP hosting sites and those at risk of COVID -19.

So, BFD will ensure that Maintenance of sites and surrounding areas in order to improve the living conditions of IDPs through site development, care, and maintenance.

2. SITE MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES

Enhance community-based projects to respond to gaps including site development, infrastructure improvements.

Ensure care and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure while mitigating the impacts of environmental degradation (including through community-led projects and CfW).

Build community projects on community resources and capacities to support in creating incomegenerating opportunities for the wider community

Planning the activities in a way that ensures as many households as possible, in the site and from the host community, benefit from the activities

Prioritize activities that can be meaningfully accessed by all, or most, site inhabitants and host community to improve social cohesion

Ensure that community resources and capacities are mapped and utilized in the planning and implementation of these activities

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Within maintaining IDPs sites activity of Provision of CCCM COVID-19 activities project period from Sep. to Dec 2020, BFD formed 9 site maintenance committees in coordination with the sites stakeholders and concerned authorities in Taiz governorate, Al-Ta'iziyah and Mawiyah districts. Initially, BFD team inaugurated an introductory maintenance activities workshop attended by 7 site stakeholders and then a more detailed maintenance activities training workshop was conducted attended by 39 trainees from the maintenance committees, skilled and unskilled labors. Maintenance activities were carried out either through a CfW cashfor-work mechanism (skilled and unskilled labors) or through contractors.

where in Technical Institute yard site, Mawiyah District, the IDPs environment was improved through the removal of waste for an area of 10,200 M2, and leveling the site for an area of 1800 M2, in addition 6 emergency latrines were constructed, and rehabilitated a site lighting pole the Technical Institute yard. Privacy was also provided for the shelter of displaced by providing 20 M2 of plastic sheet for windows and doors of Sharman clinic.

At Natco site, Al-Ta'iziyah district, the improving IDPs environment was carried out, where an area of 7,300 M2 of waste was cleaned, the site was leveled for an area of 200 M2, 3 waste barrels were supplied, and 3 lighting poles were rehabilitated and maintained in the site, in addition, it was re-installed. Also 6 latrines were reinstalled due to the cliffs, and maintenance, installation of a bathroom door.