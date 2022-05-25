Site Maintenance Final Report 2020 - Mar'ib Gov

This Report presents the final progress of Site Maintenance Activities during Dec 2020 in Ma'rib Gov.

1. GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen on March 2015, a major humanitarian crisis has led to massive displacement of Yemenis across the country especially in areas with active military actions. The conflict has also severely affected the host communities and placed a major strain on the already very limited resources and public services. The majority of the current IDP population in many governorates lives with host communities (either in rented accommodations or with relatives). However, as the crisis continues and the absorption capacity and coping mechanisms of host families dwindle, a significant number of IDP have been forced to move into schools, hotels, government buildings and other empty buildings, turning them into collective centers. Alternatively, some IDPs resort to establishing or moving to spontaneous settlements; erecting tents or makeshift shelters often in lands where they have no legal claim to and with the intention to stay for an extended period of time. Those informal settlements usually suffer from overcrowding, severe damage, suboptimal conditions, inefficient services, and access constraints.

Through the project, Provision of CCCM COVID 19 activities across 3 IDP settlements and hosting sites within Marib Gov, which includes 490 HHs (1,440 individuals), the sites in Sirwah district (Al-Rawda'a site 229 HHs – AlMustashfa site 139 HHs - Tagamo Al Zur site 271 HHs) that is targeting IDPs within IDP hosting sites and those at risk of COVID -19.

So, BFD will ensure that Maintenance of sites and surrounding areas in order to improve the living conditions of IDPs through site development, care, and maintenance.

2. SITE MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES

Enhance community-based projects to respond to gaps including site development, infrastructure improvements.

Ensure care and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure while mitigating the impacts of environmental degradation (including through community-led projects).

Build community projects on community resources and capacities to support in creating incomegenerating opportunities for the wider community

Planning the activities in a way that ensures as many households as possible, in the site and from the host community, benefit from the activities

Prioritize activities that can be meaningfully accessed by all, or most, site inhabitants and host community to improve social cohesion.

Ensure that community resources and capacities are mapped and utilized in the planning and implementation of these activities.

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Within maintaining IDPs sites activity of Provision of CCCM COVID-19 activities project period from Sep. to Dec 2020, BFD formed 9 site maintenance committees in coordination with the sites stakeholders and concerned authorities in Marib governorate, sirwah district. Initially, BFD’s and conducted the inauguration training workshop discussing maintenance activities. The attendees were 16 of the stakeholders of the sites and the maintenance committees, and the planned maintenance activities were carried out through contracting in Sirwah district, where the rehabilitation and maintenance activities in Rawdha school - were implemented through the following work items (Supplying and installing a blackboard - installing a zinc ceiling for one of the latrines - supplying 2 ready-made zinc latrines - replacing the electricity distribution board - installing glass for windows - installing fabric curtains), and at Al-Mustashfa'a site, two cesspool were dug (3 m in diameter and 10 in depth), and at Al-Zour site, 6 classrooms have been rehabilitated through the implementation of the following work items (cladding works - painting works - supply and installation of iron doors - supply and installation of steel windows - fiberglass boards - completing the construction - removing the existing roof and returning it after the completion of the building works), and also constructing a latrine for the Al-Zour school.

The percentage of the achievements reached 117.64%.