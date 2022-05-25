Site Maintenance Final Report 2020 - Ibb Gov

This Report presents the final progress of Site Maintenance Activities during Dec 2020 in Ibb Gov.

1. GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen on March 2015, a major humanitarian crisis has led to massive displacement of Yemenis across the country especially in areas with active military actions. The conflict has also severely affected the host communities and placed a major strain on the already very limited resources and public services. The majority of the current IDP population in many governorates lives with host communities (either in rented accommodations or with relatives). However, as the crisis continues and the absorption capacity and coping mechanisms of host families dwindle, a significant number of IDP have been forced to move into schools, hotels, government buildings and other empty buildings, turning them into collective centers. Alternatively, some IDPs resort to establishing or moving to spontaneous settlements; erecting tents or makeshift shelters often in lands where they have no legal claim to and with the intention to stay for an extended period of time. Those informal settlements usually suffer from overcrowding, severe damage, suboptimal conditions, inefficient services, and access constraints.

Through the project, Provision of CCCM COVID 19 activities across 3 IDP settlements and hosting sites within 3 districts in Ibb Gov, which includes 263 HHs (1,594 individuals), the sites in Ibb Gov (Al-Toumoh site 93 HHs - Agricultural Institute site 32 HHs -Qahzah site 138 HHs) that is targeting IDPs within IDP hosting sites and those at risk of COVID -19. So, BFD will ensure that Maintenance of sites and surrounding areas in order to improve the living conditions of IDPs through site development, care, and maintenance.

2. SITE MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES

Enhance community-based projects to respond to gaps including site development, infrastructure improvements.

Ensure care and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure while mitigating the impacts of environmental degradation (including through community-led projects and CfW).

Build community projects on community resources and capacities to support in creating incomegenerating opportunities for the wider community

Planning the activities in a way that ensures as many households as possible, in the site and from the host community, benefit from the activities

Prioritize activities that can be meaningfully accessed by all, or most, site inhabitants and host community to improve social cohesion

Ensure that community resources and capacities are mapped and utilized in the planning and implementation of these activities

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Within maintaining IDPs sites activity of Provision of CCCM COVID-19 activities project period from Sep. to Dec 2020, BFD formed 12 site maintenance committees in coordination with the sites stakeholders and concerned authorities in Ibb governorate, Adh Dhihar , Dhi Asufal and Al-Odayn districts. Initially, BFD team inaugurated an introductory maintenance activities workshop attended by 7 site stakeholders and then a more detailed maintenance activities training workshop was conducted attended by 67 trainees from the maintenance committees, skilled and unskilled labors. Maintenance activities were carried out either through a CfW cashfor-work mechanism (skilled and unskilled labors) or through contractors.

In Qahzah site of Al-Dhehar district, 75 M3 of diversion barriers to protect from floods were established, disposing of 16 M3 of waste in Al Saylaah and 45 M3 of waste in Al-Jamea, leveling of 69 M2 area in both Al Sayluah and AlJamie of Qahzah site. Moreover, Suction and empty the pit 4 M3 in Al Saylua and 7 M3 in AlJamea. in addition to that, supplying 2 waste barrels, 4 lighting poles in Al Sayluah and maintaining bathroom and water network in Al-Jamea

As for Al-Tamouh site of Dhu-Asufal District, 1500 M2 of waste were cleaned, 900 M2 of harmful trees were removed, 800 M2 area were leveled and organized, and 3 waste barrels and 8 lighting poles were supplied. In addition, 6 emergency latrines were constructed, and 58 shelters were installed and maintained. On the Agricultural Institute site, Al-Odayn District, 470 M2 of waste were cleaned, harmful trees on an area of 520 M2 were removed, an area of 210 M2 was reforested. The site was also provided with 2 clay Ovens, rehabilitation and maintenance of 6 bathrooms, 100 Long Meter of sewage network, 20 meters of mineral water network, in addition to the installation of 6 doors for bathrooms.