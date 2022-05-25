Site Maintenance Final Report 2020 - Al- Jawf Gov

This Report presents the final progress of Site Maintenance Activities during Dec 2020 in Al-Jawf Gov.

1. GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen on March 2015, a major humanitarian crisis has led to massive displacement of Yemenis across the country especially in areas with active military actions. The conflict has also severely affected the host communities and placed a major strain on the already very limited resources and public services. The majority of the current IDP population in many governorates lives with host communities (either in rented accommodations or with relatives). However, as the crisis continues and the absorption capacity and coping mechanisms of host families dwindle, a significant number of IDP have been forced to move into schools, hotels, government buildings and other empty buildings, turning them into collective centers. Alternatively, some IDPs resort to establishing or moving to spontaneous settlements; erecting tents or makeshift shelters often in lands where they have no legal claim to and with the intention to stay for an extended period of time. Those informal settlements usually suffer from overcrowding, severe damage, suboptimal conditions, inefficient services, and access constraints.

Through the project, Provision of CCCM COVID 19 activities across 10 IDP settlements and hosting sites within 2 districts in Al-Jawf Gov, which includes 3483 HHs (20,898 individuals), the sites in Al Hazm district (Al-Mehzam Al-Sharqi site 411 HHs - Al-Mehzam Al-Gharbi site 300 HHs - AL Jarr site 210 HHs - AL Saed site 200 HHs - Wadi Shajen site 444 HHs) and 10 sites in Al-Maton District (AL Baten site 369 HHs - Al-Qawasemah site 200 HHs - Al Saleel Al Ahmed site 351 HHs - Al-Sarhat site 800 HHs – Farsha site 198 HHs) that is targeting IDPs within IDP hosting sites and those at risk of COVID -19. So, BFD will ensure that Maintenance of sites and surrounding areas in order to improve the living conditions of IDPs through site development, care, and maintenance.

2. SITE MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES

Enhance community-based projects to respond to gaps including site development, infrastructure improvements .

Ensure care and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure while mitigating the impacts of environmental degradation (including through community-led projects) .

Build community projects on community resources and capacities to support in creating incomegenerating opportunities for the wider community

Planning the activities in a way that ensures as many households as possible, in the site and from the host community, benefit from the activities

Prioritize activities that can be meaningfully accessed by all, or most, site inhabitants and host community to improve social cohesion.

Ensure that community resources and capacities are mapped and utilized in the planning and implementation of these activities.

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Within maintaining IDPs sites activity of Provision of CCCM COVID-19 activities project period from Sep. to Dec 2020, BFD formed 20 site maintenance committees in coordination with the sites stakeholders and concerned authorities in Al-Jawf governorate, Al-Hazm, and Al-Maton districts. Initially, a more detailed maintenance where the site maintenance committees have been trained in site maintenance principles. Maintenance activities were carried out through contractor. where in Al-Hazm District, Al-Mehzam Al-Sharqi site, two water distribution points were established for a 3000-liter tank with water extensions to the distribution points, and in Al-Sa'aed site, rehabilitation and maintenance of the patched water network was completed At Al-Jar and Wadi Al-Shajan, a water distribution point for a 3000-liter tank was established, with water extensions to the distribution points, and a solar lift system was established. at Al-Mehzam Al-Gharbi site, 12 waste barrels were supplied.

In Al-Maton district, At Al-Saleel site, a water distribution point for a 3000-liter tank was established, in addition to the water pipelines for the distribution point, and a solar lift system was established. At Farsha site, a collection tank and a water distribution point for a 3000-liter tank were established, in addition to the water extensions to the distribution point, and a lift pump was established. Likewise, at Al-Baten site, a water distribution point for a 3000-liter tank was established with water installations for the distribution point, a lift pump and a tank, and a distribution point was established with the tank for the water network, with additional works added to provide extensions to newly displaced HHs by providing them with a generator to supply a point well water. At the Al-Sarahat site, 6 waste barrels were supplied.