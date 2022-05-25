Site Maintenance Final Report 2020 - Al-Baydha'a Gov

This Report presents the final progress of Site Maintenance Activities during Dec 2020 in Al-Baydha'a Gov.

1. GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen on March 2015, a major humanitarian crisis has led to massive displacement of Yemenis across the country especially in areas with active military actions. The conflict has also severely affected the host communities and placed a major strain on the already very limited resources and public services. The majority of the current IDP population in many governorates lives with host communities (either in rented accommodations or with relatives). However, as the crisis continues and the absorption capacity and coping mechanisms of host families dwindle, a significant number of IDP have been forced to move into schools, hotels, government buildings and other empty buildings, turning them into collective centers. Alternatively, some IDPs resort to establishing or moving to spontaneous settlements; erecting tents or makeshift shelters often in lands where they have no legal claim to and with the intention to stay for an extended period of time. Those informal settlements usually suffer from overcrowding, severe damage, suboptimal conditions, inefficient services, and access constraints.

Through the project, Provision of CCCM COVID 19 activities across 5 IDP settlements and hosting sites within 3 districts in Al-Baydha'a Gov, which includes 332 HHs (1,853 individuals), the sites in Al-Baydha'a Gov (AlMasjeed Al-Kaber site 101 HHs - Al-Ghathma site 56 HHs, Al-Anaq site 27 HHs, Al-Maflahi site 107 HHs, AlHadeeqah site 41 HHs) that is targeting IDPs within IDP hosting sites and those at risk of COVID -19. So, BFD will ensure that Maintenance of sites and surrounding areas in order to improve the living conditions of IDPs through site development, care, and maintenance.

2. SITE MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES

Enhance community-based projects to respond to gaps including site development, infrastructure improvements .

Ensure care and maintenance of the site’s infrastructure while mitigating the impacts of environmental degradation (including through community-led projects and CfW) .

Build community projects on community resources and capacities to support in creating incomegenerating opportunities for the wider community

Planning the activities in a way that ensures as many households as possible, in the site and from the host community, benefit from the activities

Prioritize activities that can be meaningfully accessed by all, or most, site inhabitants and host community to improve social cohesion

Ensure that community resources and capacities are mapped and utilized in the planning and implementation of these activities

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Within maintaining IDPs sites activity of Provision of CCCM COVID-19 activities project period from Sep. to Dec 2020, BFD formed 15 site maintenance committees in coordination with the sites stakeholders and concerned authorities in Al-Baydha'a governorate, Al-Sawadiyah, Rada'a and Mukairas districts. Initially, BFD team inaugurated an introductory maintenance activities workshop attended by 21 site stakeholders and then a more detailed maintenance activities training workshop was conducted attended by 48 trainees from the maintenance committees, skilled and unskilled labors. Maintenance activities were carried out either through a CfW cash-for-work mechanism (skilled and unskilled labors) or through contractors. where in Al-Anaq site, Mukayras District, the IDPs environment was improved by settling 1,490 M2 of the road leading to the site, and in Al-Ghathama site, Al-Sawadiyah District, the IDPs environment was improved by disposing of 95 M3 and paving the site on an area of 1,950 M2, in addition to that, 8 emergency latrines and 5 water distribution points WDPs were constructed.

At Al-Masjed Al-Kabeer site, Al-Swadiyah District, the IDPs environment was improved by disposing of 107 M3 of waste and paving the site for an area of 2,000 M2, in addition to that, 8 emergency latrines and 5 water distribution points were constructed. at Al-Hadeeqah site, Rada'a district, the IDPs environment was improved by disposing of 180 M3 of waste and paving the site for an area of 1,850 M2, in addition to that, 3 emergency latrines and 3 water distribution points WDPs were constructed. Also, 20 waste barrels of 240 liters were supplied, and 7 latrines were rehabilitated and maintained within site, and at Al-Maflahi site, Rada'a district, he IDPs environment was improved by disposing of 151 M3 of waste, paving and filling of potholes for 42 M3 in addition, 8 emergency latrines and 3 water distribution points WDPs were constructed.