Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report - November 2018 [EN/AR]

Response Progress and Severity of Humanitarian Access

Situation Overview

Displacement

Current estimates indicate that 3.3 million people are displaced across the country. 81 percent are protracted caseload of households displaced for more than one year. The increase resulted by the continued conflict in the country particularly in the Western coastal areas in addition to the recent natural disasters. IDP hosting sites also increased with current number reported reaching 1,228 sites providing accommodation for 0.3 million IDPs. IDPs living in hosting sites, which are sites of last resort, are considered as the most vulnerable due to the limited alternatives available.

Response/ Cluster Updates

Over the month, 18 Partners of the Shelter/NFI/CCM Cluster continued the delivery of assistance to people in need reaching out to a total of 102,484 of Yemenis whose lives have been uprooted by the conflict and natural disasters. The Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster facilitated a training on the 27th of November which focused on the Site Coordination and Management which was participated by 37 participants from Cluster Partners and authorities to build their capacity on their roles and responsibilities while providing services within the IDP Hosting Sites and boost their understanding on the integrated multi-cluster response methodology. On 28th of November, the Cluster organized a strategic direction workshop participated by 36 Cluster Partners with an objective to frame the Cluster strategy and priorities for 2019-2020. On 21st of November, the Cluster organized a meeting with its Partners to discuss the progress of delivering the winterization support to affected population who face tough weather temperatures during the winter season. The meeting discussed the CCPM (Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring) action plan to ensure efficient and effective coordination.