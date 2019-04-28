28 Apr 2019

Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report - March 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster assisted 260,147 people through 25 active partners during the reporting period.

  • Technical support mission undertaken in Hajjah Governorate to support the implementation of SMC (Site Management and Coordination) activities.

  • Donor Engagement Session organized from 25th to 26th of March to strengthen the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster relationship with donors and understand their priorities.

  • The displacement from Kushar district continues, reaching to about 8,400 families who fled the conflict between Hajour tribesmen and the de-facto authorities.

  • Civilians have been killed by strikes on houses in Kushar district resulting in the death of 22 people including 12 children and 10 women and injury of another 30.

  • Intense fighting escalated in the districts of Midi, Hayran and north Abs, leading to the displacement of over 5,200 IDP families from Bani Hassan sub-district.

  • Escalation of fighting in west coast, and other conflict frontlines mainly in Taizz, Al Dhale’e and Hajjah Governorates generated a displacement of 184 families to relatively safe locations in Taizz Governorate.

