Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report - March 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster assisted 260,147 people through 25 active partners during the reporting period.

Technical support mission undertaken in Hajjah Governorate to support the implementation of SMC (Site Management and Coordination) activities.

Donor Engagement Session organized from 25th to 26th of March to strengthen the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster relationship with donors and understand their priorities.

The displacement from Kushar district continues, reaching to about 8,400 families who fled the conflict between Hajour tribesmen and the de-facto authorities.

Civilians have been killed by strikes on houses in Kushar district resulting in the death of 22 people including 12 children and 10 women and injury of another 30.

Intense fighting escalated in the districts of Midi, Hayran and north Abs, leading to the displacement of over 5,200 IDP families from Bani Hassan sub-district.