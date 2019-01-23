Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report - December 2018

Situation Overview

Humanitarian Needs

Due to developments and shifts in the conflict, the severity of needs and number of PIN (People in Need) for Shelter/NFI/CCCM assistance have increased compared to the previous year with the total population in need increasing by almost 24 per cent from 5.4 million people last year to 6.7 million people this year (1.7 million men, 1.6 women, 1.7 boys and 1.7 girls). This was derived by the increase in displacement by 65 per cent from 2 million in October 2017 people to almost 3.3 million in November 2018 as a result of the increased fighting on front-lines particularly around the west coast. These massive numbers have impacted on host communities by increasing strains on public services and infrastructure and an increased pressure on limited resources. The population in acute need of Shelter/NFI/CCCM assistance also increased from 2.5 million people to 4.5 million (1.1 million men, 1.1 women, 1.2 boys and 1.1 girls), a 78 per cent increase from last year with high number of people with specific needs found across 207 districts in the country.

Response/ Cluster Updates

While violence continues to plague the conflict-ravaged country, the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people further increase, with displaced families facing more challenges during the winter months simultaneously limited funding remain critical challenge to meet the basic requirements of affected populations in a timely manner. Despite the prevailing operational and security challenges, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster delivery of assistance to people in need continued, reaching out a total of 207,361 individuals during the reporting month through 16 active Partners who were working around the clock to deliver the response. The Cluster organized two meeting: general meeting on 18th of December to de-brief Cluster Partners and authorities in the results of the HNO 2019, progress made on the HRP process, updates on the winterization response and discussion on parameters of the HPF 2nd SA (Standard Allocation); another meeting was held on 17th of December with participation from the HPF (Humanitarian Pooled Fund) Eligible Partners to discuss the HPF 2nd SA priorities of this allocation and way forward. The Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster led a verification exercise in 160 IDP hosting sites and found 88 sites in critical and high needs for multi-sectorial integrated response. The exercise enabled Clusters to elicit the needs in these IDP Hosting Sites in a comprehensive manner and plan for an integrated response through the Projectized approach to cover needs through the ongoing process of the HPF 2nd Standard Allocation.