Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Coordination Team (CCT) Report for the Mission to Amran Gov. (under Sana’a Hub) [EN/AR]

2.0 Comments on implementation / progress

2.1 Visit AlJaheen Spontaneous Settlement in Raydah district:

Consists of approximately 80 HHs

Majority of IDPs families displaced in the site for three years

IDPs areas of origin are mainly Sahar and Sa’adah City (Sa’adah Governorate)

Community self-governance structure already exists. The structure consists of the committee leader who is managing the site and five members who are delegated with specific tasks or themes such as for Health, WASH, Food, Child Protection and Women affairs.

The site has one main water tank provided in the site by the German Red Cross through Yemen Red Crescent Society. The tank is being supplied with water on daily basis primarily by Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS). There is other water tank provided by a businessman but only supplied with water twice a week.

The water provided in the site is also shared between the IDPs and the host community living around the site.

The site is located in a water stream and is flooded during the rainy session

No food provided to the site residents for over a year.

No latrines in the site

No garbage trash cans in the site nor waste disposal

IDPs required to pay to receive health services in the district health centers.

The landlord is threatening site residents to evict them from his land and requested IDPs either to pay him rent for staying on his land or liaise with Humanitarian organizations in order to provide him with some cash for rental subsidies grants in order to let them stay on his land.