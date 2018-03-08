Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster Coordination Team (CCT) Report for the Mission to Amran Gov. (under Sana’a Hub) [EN/AR]
2.0 Comments on implementation / progress
2.1 Visit AlJaheen Spontaneous Settlement in Raydah district:
Consists of approximately 80 HHs
Majority of IDPs families displaced in the site for three years
IDPs areas of origin are mainly Sahar and Sa’adah City (Sa’adah Governorate)
Community self-governance structure already exists. The structure consists of the committee leader who is managing the site and five members who are delegated with specific tasks or themes such as for Health, WASH, Food, Child Protection and Women affairs.
The site has one main water tank provided in the site by the German Red Cross through Yemen Red Crescent Society. The tank is being supplied with water on daily basis primarily by Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS). There is other water tank provided by a businessman but only supplied with water twice a week.
The water provided in the site is also shared between the IDPs and the host community living around the site.
The site is located in a water stream and is flooded during the rainy session
No food provided to the site residents for over a year.
No latrines in the site
No garbage trash cans in the site nor waste disposal
IDPs required to pay to receive health services in the district health centers.
The landlord is threatening site residents to evict them from his land and requested IDPs either to pay him rent for staying on his land or liaise with Humanitarian organizations in order to provide him with some cash for rental subsidies grants in order to let them stay on his land.
IDPs reported they do not have work opportunities other than begging to get money to buy food.
Interview 1: (Site Leader)
16 family member including 14 children
Displaced from Sahar district in Sa’adah Governorate on April 2016
Has one emergency shelter used as a kitchen and the other two are used as an accommodation for his family.
Non-Food Items were provided twice by UNHCR through YRCS since March 2015
The emergency shelters were provided by UNHCR and upgraded by NRC at later stage.
The head of household has constructed his shelters by himself and utilized the installation guide that was provided by YRCS.
Used to work on farming in his place of origin and currently do not have any work and his children have to beg to get money.
The head of household is moving between the current site and the place of origin where he has a house that was affected by the airstrikes but which is still livable.
Interview 2: (Elderly woman)
6 persons in the family (elderly women and her adult children)
Displaced from Sahar district in Sa’adah Governorate on April 2015
Half of her Non-Food Items provided were sold in order to buy some food
The site leader helped her to construct her shelter
Received the winter support grant provided by UNHCR
An airstrike damaged her house in her place of origin and killed her 3 cows which were her livelihood.
She have used to benefiting from selling the milk of cows in her place of origin as well as farming but currently do not have any work.
Interview 3: (WASH focal point)
- Explained his role of organizing the distribution of water among site residents and host community, liaising with humanitarian organizations on the provision of water trucking to the water tanks, providing hygiene promotion sessions, etc.