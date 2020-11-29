Shelter Severity Scores & PIN 2021 - Secondary Data Review Report

Background

Active for nearly 11 years, the Yemen Shelter Cluster has witnessed and responded to the evolutions of the protracted Yemen crisis. The situation is now a complex emergency, with multi-layrered and often interdependent components, ranging from long-term displacement, to the latest population movements linked to a recent conflict flare-up, exceptional floods in 2020, and the recurrent needs of the most vulnerable population during the winter season.

Therefore, as a coordination structure with field ramifications in 6 sub-national and 2 area coordinations, the Shelter Cluster collects and analyses a considerable volume of needs-based information. In order to contribute to the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) with evidence-based and maximum of consistencies, the Shelter Cluster took the decision in spring 2020 to classify all sectoral activities according to their relevancy to three groups, or “lenses”, organized according to key thematics: 1) armed violence, 2) climate and natural hazards 3) long-term assistance The findings on severity of shelter-needs and People in Need (PIN) figures of these lenses aim to inform strategic planning and ensure a relevant, more flexible and efficient humanitarian response.

This document will specifically detail each of these three lenses. The first lens concerncs needs generated by armed conflict, and covers recent and protracted displacements as well as damage to homes. The second lens relates to seasonal and natural hazards with a focus on required assistance to the most vulnerable population facing harsh winter temperatures in mountainous areas, extreme summer temperatures in coastal areas and desert plains, or those affected by flood hazards, especially in coastal areas. The third lens addresses an exit from constant and recurrent emergency, through the promotion of house repairs wherever the situation is conducive and safe. As such, this last lens focuses on the basic humanitarian activities indispensable to support adequate long-term housing and sustainable solutions.