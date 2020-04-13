Shelter NFI Winterization Activities (December 2019-February 2020) [EN/AR]

According to the Shelter-NFI Cluster winterization strategy, 352,514 vulnerable families across Yemen were in need of winterization assistance with 52,063 families considered as a first priority. The majority of these families are living in informal internally displaced persons (IDPs) hosting sites where the situation is evidenced to be dire as a result of harsh winter conditions, flash floods and escalating violence. These factors are further exacerbated by insufficient household income, decreased purchasing power, and limited employment opportunities.

IOM Yemen has scaled up its S-NFI operations, together with IOM Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) teams, in order to rapidly respond to the urgent needs of IDPs, migrants and host communities living in first priority locations. As part of its Winterization Response Plan, IOM provided winterization assistance to 9,522 families through oneoff cash payments of 230 USD per family or in-kind winter kits, which consisted of blankets, winter clothing, heaters and fuel support. As part of IOM’s integrated service delivery approach, winter assistance distributions mainly covered IDP sites managed by IOM’s CCCM teams. Winterization assistance was provided to more than 35 IDP hosting sites across 15 districts in three governorates.