Shelter Cluster, Yemen - Winterization Strategy, October 2021 – February 2022

i. Background

Over six years into the conflict in Yemen, the country remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with 20.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance which represent 71 per cent of the total population. The crisis has pushed the country to the edge of famine, deepened poverty, destroyed the economy, fostered the spread of diseases including COVID-19 and uprooted more than four million people from their homes, one-third of whom are now living in informal settlements. On the 7.3 million Yemeni requiring Shelter/NFI assistance, almost 2.9 million individuals are living in extremely dire conditions, 75% are women and children.

In the first nine months of 2021, the escalation of conflict in several front lines resulted in the displacement of an additional 60,984 people. Natural disasters affected 148,897 people in 94 districts and 19 governorates across the country with 113,967 people. found to need Shelter/NFI assistance.

During the winter season, temperatures can drop dramatically, with frequent frost in some locations. Yemen is cooler than most of the Arab world due to its high elevation. The highlands have a cool, moderately dry winter with temperatures occasionally dipping below 0 °C (32.0 °F). It should be recognized that the prolonged crisis has prevented most conflict-affected people from recovering their livelihoods, and many households have exhausted financial savings and are unable to prepare adequately for the coming winter. Additionally, the country’s alarming economy decline, including rapid depreciation of the Yemeni Rial and related price rises, including fuel hikes, has made household items and shelter materials increasingly unaffordable for Yemenis in local markets. Due to these facts, the winterization program is a live-saving activity for temperature exposed vulnerable families.

This strategy is developed on the basis of past winterization response experience, consultation with partners and solid analysis on geographical areas exposed to low temperatures during winter months (October to February). This strategy recommends a mix-modality for implementation between in-kind and voucher/cash with further details reflected below. In-kind distributions are suggested for remote locations where cash systems and markets are not functioning. The activities presented in this strategy should complement other ongoing or planned Shelter/NFI response.