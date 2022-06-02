Shelter Cluster Yemen 2021 End Year Report

FOREWORD

In 2021, the Yemeni people continued to show incredible resilience in the face of adversity. The challenges exasperated by seven years of conflict have been immense including: forced displacement, recurrent natural hazards such as floods and cold winters, food insecurity and the constant threat of famine, cholera outbreaks, limited access basic services like education and health care, dwindling livelihood opportunities due to a collapsing economy and of course the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest population statistics show that out of a total population of 32 million, 4.3 million people are now internally displaced throughout the country with almost 290,000 people newly displaced and losing their home in the last year alone.

Shelter and the provision of household NFI’s is a vital survival mechanism for people who have been directly or indirectly impacted by the on-going conflict and have had their homes destroyed or have had to flee from their neighbourhoods to protect their lives.

This prolonged conflict coupled with socio-economic collapse has had a devastating effect of the shelter / housing sector in Yemen. In 2021, we estimated 7.3 million people required shelter assistance with 3.8 m targeted for support, an investment of $208 million.

During the year the shelter / NFI cluster members managed to deliver shelter assistance to 1.8 million people including IDPs, returnees, and vulnerable host community members. This is a significant achievement considering it represents 47 % of target population reached with only 42% of total funding received.

Unfortunately, according to the shelter cluster data, the vast majority of the IDP population continue to reside in sub-standard shelter conditions. This is worrying as the 2022 HRP indicates an increase in total needs and budget requirement at a time when the Yemen crisis is being pushed further down the list of global emergency response priorities. With a justifiably strong famine rhetoric in the 2022 HRP provision of comprehensive shelter interventions will continue to be compromised.

In 2021, emergency lifesaving shelter/NFI responses were again prioritised due to the protracted nature of the crises and recurrent climate hazard support ability to rapidly respond to on-going and new contexts was facilitated by pre-positioning of emergency NFI and shelter-kit stocks in key Governates throughout the Country.

The protracted nature of the crises coupled with funding shortages, access constraints, increasing new displacement and housing land & property issues exasperates the sectors’ ability to progress to more durable longer-term housing solutions which is what the Country needs. In 2021, only 8 % of Transitional shelter needs were met, 2 % of shelter maintenance and upgrade needs were met and 11 % of house reconstruction needs were met. Going forward with a focus on more durable, sustainable shelter solutions these are trends we are actively trying to reverse.

Shelter assistance provides a safe space where crisis affected families can pause and start rebuilding their lives protected from the elements and with the privacy they are entitled to. Shelters are a first step towards displaced families regaining their dignity and building their self-reliance. Without a roof above their head, there will be no family life and no sharing of emotions with loved ones; no opportunity for children to learn or play; no sense of security for women, girls, elderly or persons with disabilities; no place to store one’s belongings; and no healthy place to eat, rest or sleep.

This report provides an overview of 2021 key achievements through a series of maps and infographics disaggregated by types of interventions, targeted populations and per governorate.

Building on these impressive accomplishments, the Shelter Cluster’s partners will continue to work with Yemenis directly and in-directly affected by the conflict and natural disaster to deliver emergency and longer-term solutions. The focus going forward will be a scale up on durable approaches with the goal of breaking the cycle of continual emergency response and delivering sustainable solutions in a more environmentally friendly manner. A safe home is the starting place of hope for a peaceful and dignified life for millions of Yemeni, and shelter partners are committed to make it a reality for all.