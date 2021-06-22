Shelter Cluster Yemen 2020 End Year Report

Foreword

2020 in Yemen was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected Shelter and Non-Food Items programs in terms of the type of interventions, cost, and timeliness of implementing certain activities. Further, following the recommendation of the Shelter Cluster, many partners adapted their Shelter and Non-Food Items distributions using responsible prevention measures, including physical distancing but with an associated cost. The fuel embargo generated inflations on certain items in addition to the transportation costs. At last, the flare-up of armed violence paired with the exceptional food season led the cluster to increase targets for the newly affected population.

The Shelter Cluster response strategy for 2020 was focused on providing safe, appropriate shelter and essential household items to highly vulnerable families. Despite the operational constraints, the Shelter and NFI Cluster assisted 2,365,626 IDPs, returnees, and vulnerable host community members (532,581 women, 520,286 men, 657,726 girls, and 655,033 boys), representing 79 per cent of the 2,987,991 people planned to be assisted in 2020.

The response delivery modality varied based on the context in different locations, 63 per cent through In-kind distributions, 36.5 per cent cash, and 0.5 per cent voucher.

The exceptional rainy season and flooding in 2020 affected 62,508 HHs, of which 52,509 HHs were identified in need of Shelter/NFI support. The assistance so far reached 25,600 HHs (49%). This assistance had the secondary effect of drying almost all contingency stocks and leaving 26,856 HHs unassisted.

In 2020, 90% of the assistance was dedicated to emergency aid, when 9% was for transitional shelter solutions and only 1% for durable solutions. These percentages revealed how the situation is stranded in an emergency mood.

Gaps in Shelter and Non Food Items are still tremendous due to several factors:

a) The low funding level is not able to match the overall needs. [31% of funds in 2020, 79% of achievements compared to the total people targeted in the HRP].

b) The affected population is pending assistance in some instances for several years, creating a considerable backlog that is challenging to cover in the actual situation.

c) Addressing needs in the mid or long-term requires a more conducive environment, especially for the housing, land, and property situation coupled with substantial investment. The emergency assistance must be renewed almost every year, creating a significant caseload for recurrent aid.

It is evident that any mid-term or long-term solutions should be linked to the improvement in the operational context. Aside from the needs related to armed violence, Housing Land and Property issues is a key blockage, restricting even implementing transitional shelter on a large scale.

Despite the effort to sensitize authorities, Land issues remain a driver of the conflict and do not allow to tackle shelter needs from several years perspective.

Further, funds are mainly channeled to large international organizations that faced administrative and access impediments. Small local organizations with a better knowledge of the ground are usually left behind and cannot fully contribute even if they have access to the hard-to-reach areas. The accountability of both types of partners is impeded and can be tackled only with more efforts in capacity and changes for accessing assistance. The response was also challenged with the lengthy approval processes, delaying the project's implementation.