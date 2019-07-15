Shelter Cluster Theory of Change (ToC), Yemen 2019 – 2020

Vision: Uprooted Vulnerable Communities and Families in Yemen Supported to enjoy a Safe and Dignified life in a Sustainable Manner

Goal: By the end of 2020, the Shelter Cluster supports 50% of affected families and communities in Yemen to live in safety, dignity and reduce exposure to risk

Cross cutting Themes: Protection/ AGD/ Equity/ Accessibility/ Sustainability/ Community Empowerment/ Appropriateness/ Environment/ Partnerships/ Integrated Response

Why does the Shelter Cluster need a Theory of Change?

A theory of change, at its most basic, is a road map of how we think we will get most effectively from “where we are now” to “where we want to be”.

The situation analysis carried out by the Shelter Cluster clearly demonstrated the critical situation of IDPs especially for those have been displaced for 5 years. It also demonstrated that Shelter is a critical determinant of survival in, especially the early stages, of an emergency and has a profound effect on the needs of other sectors like WASH, Protection, Nutrition, Health etc. When a family does not have a place to call home even temporarily it affects every aspect of their lives.

The Shelter Cluster recognized that it needed a step change in the way it operated to ensure that it was properly positioned to provide lifesaving and life sustaining assistance as Yemen continues to deteriorate into chaos. The specific characteristics of this man-made war, the protracted nature that erodes the resilience of the majority of the population requires a transformation in strategy.

The IDPs living in Hosting Sites have long been referred to as the most vulnerable that ran out of more preferred and sustainable options, however the response so far has not reflected this fact. A one day workshop was carried out during which a number of activities were done including a SWOT analysis to identify the strengths weaknesses opportunities and threats affecting the Cluster and this formed part of the basis on which the ToC was articulated.