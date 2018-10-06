Shelling of a displaced persons camp kills a civilian and injures many [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 6 October 2018 – One woman has been killed and 12 civilians injured, including eight children, in a shelling incident that occurred at the Bani Jaber internally displaced person camp in Al-Khawkhah district in Hodeidah Governorate.

“This is terrible,” said Ms. Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “We unequivocally condemn the attack and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.” A number of the survivors are being treated in a field hospital in Al Mukha in Taizz Governorate and health partners stand ready to transport the most critically injured to Aden. Assistance is also being rushed to families who have sought safety in the IDP camp.

‘What is happening in Yemen is shocking. There’s no other way to describe it,” said Ms. Grande. “As many as 17 civilians have been reportedly killed or seriously injured in just over a week this month. “The killing goes on and on. Everyone who knows about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen can’t help but conclude that there is no conceivable justification for what is happening,” said Ms. Grande.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Twenty-two million people, 75 per cent of the population in Yemen, require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Since 2016, over 65,000 Yemenis are estimated to have been either killed or injured in the conflict, of whom the UN has documented 16,000 civilian deaths.

The UN and partners are requesting USD 3 billion through the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan to support millions of people in need across the country. To date, USD 1.92 billion, 65 per cent of the resources required, has been received.