Shamsan Family Success Story (Jul 2020)

Shamsan Abdo, was received from CCCM partner as an urgent case after referral from the protection partner, in response to this case, the CCCM partner started the verification process and here the tragedy was discovered.

Shamsan, 39 years old, is an IDP who left Taiz with his family four years ago and settled down in Al Udayn district.

Recently, some real serious problems forced him to take his family and leave to nowhere. Shamsan, who is now in a very bad physical and psychological condition, his mentally sick wife and his four little girls found themselves in Ibb city, with nothing to keep them safe and dignified; even for one single night. A family volunteered to host only the mother and the four daughters for not more than three days and now they dwell the streets again. The sick poor miserable father is chainhanded and could not stand this life anymore to the extent that he is seriously thinking to put an end to their life.

As urgent response and in coordination with the Shelter Cluster, YDN started to find an apartment for this poor family utilizing its staff for calling different people and, asking some trusted community leaders and persons to search for an apartment, explaining the miserable status of this family to them. Fortunately, an appropriate apartment was found in Jiblah district.

YDN paid the apartment`s rent for Aug 2020, with the brokerage fees. In addition and to ensure a dignitary life for them, YDN staff utilized their relationships to facilitate their life by providing some other necessary needs. Shamsan family have been provided with "2x carpets, 4x blankets, 2x beddings, 1x gas cylinder, 1x burner, a food basket and solar energy system.Furthermore, this family will be registered in YDN recent shelter project for rental subsidies for six months based on shelter and CCCM criteria from Sep 2020.