Several children among the killed and injured by strikes in Sana’a

Sana’a, 16 May 2019 – Today, several people were killed, and dozens injured when strikes hit Sana’a City. Preliminary reports indicate that five children have died and 16 more are wounded; additional causalities, including health workers, have been reported.

“We grieve with the families of the victims and are aghast this tragedy has occurred,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen.

The injured, including children, have been rushed to hospitals for medical treatment. Partners are providing support in two of the main hospitals receiving the wounded. A Somali refugee woman and her daughter are among the injured receiving critical treatment.

“International humanitarian law is clear,” said Ms. Grande. “Everything must be done to protect civilians. This is not optional. This is a legal, and above all moral obligation on all parties.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the total population, 24.1 million people, requires some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Despite a difficult operating environment, 131 international and national partners worked across Yemen in the first two months of 2019, to respond to the most acute needs.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs each month. As of today, the operation is only 21 per cent funded. Humanitarian agencies are appealing to donors to provide funds as quickly as possible.