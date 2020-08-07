Seven children reported killed in Yemen airstrike – Save the Children

Seven children have reportedly died in an airstrike that killed 20 people yesterday. The attack hit residential houses and cars in Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf, according to local health authorities. Several others, mostly women and children, were critically wounded.

The terrible attack follows two recent air raids in which ten children were killed, bringing the total to at least 17.

Xavier Joubert, Save the Children's Country Director in Yemen said:

"In less than a month at least 17 children have lost their lives as a result of indiscriminate attacks in Yemen.

"It's unacceptable that the world continues to stand idly by while children are losing their lives at home, playing in the streets or simply going to school. In a time that Yemen is battling the COVID-19 pandemic with extremely limited resources, floods are devastating parts of the country and thousands of children continue to go hungry, the focus should be on these issues, not on fighting."

We strongly condemn the attack and call on all warring parties to respect international humanitarian law, give unhindered access to aid workers so they can help those most in need and adhere to the call for a ceasefire during these challenging times.

"The people of Yemen deserve peace, so they can rebuild their shattered lives after more than five years of raging conflict."

