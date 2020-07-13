Seven children and two women are killed and four civilians injured during an attack in Hajjah Governorate

Sana’a, 13 July 2020 – Initial reports from the field indicate that on 12 July, an air strike killed seven children and two women in Washhah District in Hajjah Governorate in north-west Yemen. Another two children and two women were injured and rushed to Abs Hospital for treatment.

“It is incomprehensible that in the middle of the COVID pandemic, when options for a cease-fire are on the table, civilians continue being killed in Yemen,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the children and women who were killed in this attack and wish the injured a full and rapid recovery.”

Nearly 1,000 civilian conflict-related casualties have been reported during the first six months of 2020. “Yemen can’t take much more,” said Ms. Grande. “There isn’t enough funding, health and water programmes are shutting, famine is stalking the country again, and people all across the country are being hit hard by COVID.” Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population, over 24 million people, require some form of humanitarian aid and protection.

At the High-Level Pledging Event in Riyadh held on 2 June, donors pledged only US$1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed to cover essential humanitarian activities until the year end, leaving a gap of more than $1 billion. Since mid-April, 31 of 41 of critical UN programmes have been reducing or closing down for lack of funding.