Seeking Dignity in the Displacement: Success Story

" In favor of saving my little children's lives from the conflict's rage in Al Hazm District, I escaped to the unknown." Mohammed Hassan Al-Sharif said. He fled with his family having nothing where they left everything behind. The 46-year-old father has left his property to save his family from the fury of the rising conflict. Al-Sharif is a father of seven children, which made it hard to find them shelter.

Mohammed has fled to Al Maton District, Al Jwaf Gov, where he ended up at IDPs' hosting settlement site; yet, it was difficult for him to find a place to sleep in. So, all of the seven children shared the same blanket with their parents to warm themselves from the bitter cold of the nights in the street.

For that reason, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), provided transitional shelter to Mohammed and his family. After BFD's intervention, Al-Sharif's family would not have to share the same blanket in the street.“ When I got the shelter, I was overjoyed because my family had a place to settle in and life could continue.” Mohammed concluded.