Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, October 2019

South Africa assumes the presidency in October. It has chosen to hold two debates on peace and security in Africa: the first on mobilising youth towards silencing the guns by 2020, and the second on preventative diplomacy, conflict prevention and resolution in Africa.

There will also be two regular open debates, on the Middle East and women, peace and security, as well as the last debate on Haiti before MINUJUSTH transitions to the UN Integrated Office in Haiti in mid-October. Another Latin American issue to be discussed is Colombia, with a briefing and consultations on the report on the UN Verification Mission in that country.

A Council visiting mission is planned in late October for the 13th annual consultative meeting with the AU Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The visiting mission will also include South Sudan. Shortly after the return of the visiting mission, the Council will receive a briefing on cooperation between the UN and AU on issues of peace and security in Africa.

Several mandate renewals are expected in October. Early in the month, the Council is expected to renew the authorisation for member states, acting nationally or through regional organisations, to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya that they have reasonable grounds to suspect are being used for migrant smuggling or human trafficking. The Council is also expected to decide by 15 October whether to adopt a resolution extending the support of UNISFA in Abyei for the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, established in 2011 to conduct monitoring and verification activities along the Sudan-South Sudan border.

Other anticipated renewals include the mandates of MINURSO in Western Sahara and the UNAMID in Darfur.

Other discussions of African issues this month include:

Democratic Republic of the Congo, a briefing and consultations on MONUSCO;

Central Africa Republic, a briefing and consultations on MINUSCA;

Mali, a briefing and consultations on MINUSMA;

Sudan, a briefing and consultations on UNAMID in Darfur and on the 1591 Sanctions Committee;

Sudan/South Sudan, a briefing and consultations on UNISFA; and • Western Sahara, a briefing in consultations on MINURSO.

Regarding Middle East issues, the Council will receive the semi-annual briefing on the latest report on the implementation of resolution 1559 which in 2004 called for the disarmament of all militias and the extension of government control over all Lebanese territory.

Several other regular Middle East issues will be discussed in October, including:

Golan Heights, consultations on UNDOF;

Syria, the monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, the political process and the use of chemical weapons; and

Yemen, the monthly briefing on implementation of resolutions 2451 and 2452.

This year’s final briefing on Kosovo and the annual briefing by President of the International Court of Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will take place in a private meeting, also in October.