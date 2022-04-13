Security Council Press Statement on Yemen (SC/14861)

SC/14861

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council highlighted the 7 April announcement of the peaceful transfer of powers of the legitimate Government of Yemen by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. They welcomed the creation of and assumption of responsibilities — in accordance with this transfer of powers — by the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) of the Government of Yemen that reflects a broader array of political actors. They expressed their hope and expectation that this will form an important step towards stability and an inclusive Yemeni-led and -owned political settlement under UN auspices, following the 2 April truce commencement. They noted with satisfaction the intention of the PLC of the Government of Yemen to form a negotiating team for the UN-led talks. They reiterated their support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy, welcomed the Government of Yemen’s constructive engagement, and encouraged the newly formed PLC to continue this in order to reach a political settlement under UN auspices. They noted the UN Special Envoy’s visit to Sana’a on 11 April for the first time since he assumed his post. They called on the Houthis to engage and work with the UN Special Envoy on his efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and to negotiate an inclusive political solution. They underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation by women in line with the Outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern about Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and encouraged donors to fully fund the UN humanitarian response plan and support the Government of Yemen’s efforts to stabilize the economy. They welcomed the $3 billion economic support package announced by Saudi Arabia and the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s additional commitment of $300 million to fund the UN humanitarian response plan. They expressed their full support for the PLC of the Government of Yemen in addressing the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Yemeni people. They commended the contributions of the Gulf Cooperation Council and its members in supporting peace, promoting political dialogue, and in addressing the humanitarian crisis.

