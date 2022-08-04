Security Council Press Statement on Yemen (4 August 2022)

SC/14992

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Zhang Jun (China):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the 2 August renewal of the truce in Yemen, which remains the most significant opportunity for peace and the protection of civilians that Yemen has witnessed in years. They stressed that the truce has provided a stable foundation to progress with talks on economic and security tracks, and to embark on in-depth and inclusive discussions on the political track. They called on the parties to seize this moment to urgently intensify negotiations to reach an inclusive and comprehensive agreement on the expanded truce proposal developed by the United Nations Special Envoy, which could be translated into a durable ceasefire and increased benefits for Yemenis, including through expanded salary and pension payments and increased freedom of movement.

The members of the Security Council expressed hope that the full implementation of the truce and an expanded truce agreement would provide an opportunity to reach an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement, based on the agreed references and under the auspices of the United Nations. They underscored the importance of a minimum 30 per cent participation by women in line with the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, as recalled by resolution 2624 (2022).

The members of the Security Council commended efforts by the Government of Yemen to facilitate the flow of fuel into Yemen and flights to and from Sana’a airport. They expressed their concern with the lack of progress on the opening of the Taïz roads, in line with recent United Nations proposals on Taïz. They stressed that the opening of these roads remains a humanitarian imperative to ease the suffering in Yemen’s third largest city, and reiterated their call upon the Houthis to act with flexibility in negotiations and immediately open the main roads.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued reduction in violence and civilian casualties under the truce, among other tangible benefits to the Yemeni population, and stressed that the full implementation and expanded truce proposal would increase these benefits. They called on all parties to prioritize the needs of the Yemeni population and to compromise and choose peace over violence. They condemned all attacks that threatened to derail the truce, including, inter alia, the 24 July attack in Taïz, and noted with concern the increase in civilian casualties caused by landmines. They recalled parties’ obligations under international humanitarian law including regarding the protection of civilians.

The members of the Security Council commended regional partners for their efforts to support the truce and stressed the need for their continued support. They reiterated their support for the United Nations Special Envoy and his continuing efforts to strengthen and expand the truce, and for an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement, based on the agreed references and under the auspices of the United Nations.