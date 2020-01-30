30 Jan 2020

Security Council Press Statement on Yemen (30 January 2020)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original

SC/14094

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Dang Dinh Quy (Viet Nam):

The members of the Security Council expressed their serious concern at the significant escalation of violence in Nehm and Al Jawf and its impact on civilians, thousands of whom had been displaced in recent days. They underlined their disappointment at this return to violence, which threatens to undermine progress made during the recent period of de-escalation in Yemen. They called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, which posed a threat to the political process, and for a return to de-escalation efforts. They reminded all parties to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, including in relation to ensuring the protection of civilians, in particular women and children, and their obligations under international human rights law, as applicable. The Security Council underlines the need to ensure accountability for violations in Yemen.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, and expressed hope that a renewed de-escalation would create space for the Yemeni parties to move towards comprehensive and inclusive United Nations-led negotiations urgently, on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and move towards a peaceful transition. They welcomed the announcement on 27 January of a medevac air bridge from Sana’a to Amman and Cairo, a key confidence-building measure. Emphasising the importance of continued political commitment to uphold the Stockholm Agreement, they reiterated their call on the parties to maintain the ceasefire in Hodeidah and to continue broader implementation of the Stockholm Agreement, in parallel with efforts towards an inclusive political solution, as set out in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2216 (2015) as well as by the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and its implementation mechanism and the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the renewed commitment of the parties on 9 January to implement the Riyadh Agreement, and expressed their full support for the efforts by Saudi Arabia to promote dialogue and bring security to southern Yemen. They called on all parties to engage constructively to make those efforts a success.

The members of the Security Council called for an immediate stop to all intimidation of humanitarian workers, a cessation of the obstruction and diversion of humanitarian assistance, the conclusion of project agreements and their swift implementation without further delays, and the facilitation of safe and unhindered access for humanitarian personnel and flows of humanitarian supplies, in particular in the north of Yemen.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.