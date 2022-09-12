Security Council Press Statement on Yemen (12 September 2022)

SC/15025

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nicolas de Rivière (France):

The members of the Security Council highlighted the tangible benefits of the truce to the Yemeni people including a 60 per cent reduction in casualties, the quadrupling of fuel through Hudaydah port and commercial flights from Sana'a allowing 21,000 passengers to receive medical treatment and unite with families. They called on both parties to urgently intensify, and be flexible in, the negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations to agree on an expanded truce that could be translated into a durable ceasefire. They urged both parties to intensify engagement with the Special Envoy on all aspects of negotiations, eschew conditionality, and ensure their economic experts work closely with the United Nations, to implement measures to tackle the economic and financial crises, in particular to identify a solution for paying salaries to civil servants.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the exceptional measures taken by the Government of Yemen to avert fuel shortages in the Houthi-controlled areas following a Houthi order that affected the established process for clearing fuel ships. They called on the Houthis to refrain from such actions in the future and to cooperate with United Nations-led efforts to identify a durable solution to ensure the flow of fuel.

The members of the Security Council condemned all attacks that threatened to derail the truce including, inter alia, the recent Houthi attacks on Taïz. They reiterated that there is no military solution for Yemen and condemned the recent military parade in Hudaydah. They called for an end to all forms of visible military manifestations in violation of the Hudaydah agreement. They expressed concern regarding recent instability in the southern part of Yemen and noted with concern the increase in civilian causalities caused by landmines. They recalled parties’ obligations under international humanitarian law and the need to respect human rights, including the protection of civilians, especially children. They expressed their concern about the lack of progress on the opening of the Taïz roads, in line with recent United Nations proposals, and reiterated their call upon the Houthis to act with flexibility in negotiations and immediately open the main Taïz roads.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the United Nations Special Envoy and expressed their determination that an expanded truce agreement will provide an opportunity to reach an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement based on the agreed references and under the auspices of the United Nations. They recalled the importance of the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in the peace process including a minimum 30 per cent participation by women.

The members of the Security Council highlighted Yemen’s humanitarian crisis and the continued risk of famine, and they encouraged donors to fully fund the United Nations humanitarian response plan and support the Yemeni Government’s efforts to stabilize the economy. They noted the insufficient funds for enabling operation of the United Nations Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen beyond 30 September and recalled the key role played by the Mechanism to facilitate commercial imports, including basic staples, into Yemen’s ports.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their deep concern about the catastrophic ecological, maritime, and humanitarian risk posed by the Safer tanker. They commended the pledges for the United Nations operational plan for the Safer tanker from Member States as well as the private sector. They called for disbursal of the pledges and called on other Member States and private sector donors to step up and fund the plan in order to prevent a humanitarian, environmental, maritime, and economic catastrophe. They underlined their expectation that the United Nations be ready, on day one of reaching the funding target, to begin immediately the oil transfer operation.

