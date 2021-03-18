Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

SC/14471

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Linda Thomas-Greenfield (United States):

The Members of the Security Council condemned the escalation in Marib, which places 1 million internally displaced persons at grave risk and threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict. They condemned the cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and expressed concern about military developments elsewhere in Yemen. They stressed the need for de-escalation by all, including an immediate end to the Houthi escalation in Marib. They condemned the use of child soldiers in Marib.

The Members of the Security Council called for a global ceasefire, as detailed in resolutions 2532 (2020) and 2565 (2021), which would facilitate COVID‑19 vaccine distribution. They called on all parties to come together and work with the UN Special Envoy to negotiate, without preconditions, a nationwide ceasefire and a Yemeni-led and owned, inclusive, political settlement, which includes the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women, as well as the participation of youth, in accordance with past resolutions. hey expressed concern over the dire economic and humanitarian situation and emphasized the importance of facilitating humanitarian assistance as well as the movement of fuel ships into Hudaydah port. They expressed concern that a lack of progress in the peace process could be exploited by terrorists in Yemen. They called for accountability for human rights violations and abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law. They reiterated their support for Yemen’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

For information media. Not an official record.