Security Council press statement on Yemen

The Members of the Security Council endorsed the Secretary-General’s call of 25 March for those fighting in Yemen to immediately cease hostilities, focus on reaching a negotiated political settlement, and to do everything possible to counter an outbreak of COVID-19.

They welcomed the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on behalf of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, of a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen in support of the UN’s peace process and the Secretary-General’s call. They welcomed the Government of Yemen’s positive response to the cease-fire call, and called on the Houthis to make similar commitments without delay.

The Members of the Security Council encouraged the parties to continue their cooperation with the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, in order to reach a Yemeni-led and owned, comprehensive and inclusive political settlement, which addresses the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis. They reaffirmed past Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2216 (2015), and underlined their support for the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, its implementation mechanism, and the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference. They underlined the need for an inclusive political process to include the full and meaningful participation of women.

Noting the humanitarian crisis makes Yemen exceptionally vulnerable to an outbreak of COVID-19, the Members of the Security Council stressed that further military escalation in Yemen would hinder the access of humanitarian and healthcare workers and the availability of healthcare facilities necessary to tackle an outbreak.

The Members of the Security Council reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and for an urgent return to de-escalation. They reiterated their full support for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy and emphasised that no military solution can bring sustainable peace to Yemen. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen.