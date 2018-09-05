Security Council Press Statement on United Nations Consultations with Yemeni Parties

SC/13484

5 SEPTEMBER 2018

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nikki R. Haley (United States):

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for the UN-led political process in Yemen and the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to bring about a political settlement.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that there can only be a political solution to the conflict in Yemen. They reiterated their call for full implementation of Security Council resolutions and statements, including resolution 2216 (2015).

In this regard, the members of the Security Council welcomed the United Nations-led consultations with representatives from the Yemeni parties scheduled for 6 September 2018 in Geneva. These initial consultations will be a necessary and important step towards the comprehensive and inclusive security and political agreements that will be required to resolve the conflict, improve the humanitarian situation, and bring peace, prosperity and security to all Yemenis.

On the eve of the Geneva consultations, the members of the Security Council urged the Yemeni parties to seize this opportunity to de-escalate tensions and to participate fully, constructively and in good faith in order to build confidence between them and take a first step towards ending a conflict that has brought severe pain and humanitarian suffering to the Yemeni people. They called on the international community, including regional neighbours, to support actively these consultations.

The members of the Security Council asked the Special Envoy to keep them closely informed of progress, including by briefing the Security Council on conclusion of the Geneva consultations, so that they may consider further action as necessary in support of a political settlement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.

