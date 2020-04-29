Security Council Press Statement on Instability in Southern Yemen - 29 April 2020

SC/14176

Following is the statement issued by José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic), President of the Security Council:

The members of the Security Council expressed their strong concern at the 25 April declaration of the Southern Transitional Council (STC). They reaffirmed their strong commitment to Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial

The members of the Security Council expressed concern that the STC actions could distract from the efforts of Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to secure a nationwide ceasefire, confidence-building measures, and the restart of a Yemeni-led and owned inclusive political process. They urged the Government of Yemen and the Houthis to reinforce their engagement with a view to reaching agreement on the Special Envoy’s proposals as soon as possible. They welcomed the announcement of the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” of its extension of the unilateral ceasefire in support of the UN peace process and urged the Houthis to join the Government of Yemen in reciprocating immediately, in order to stop ongoing hostilities and counter the outbreak of COVID-19.

